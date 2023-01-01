Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Warple Way in Acton.

Part of a third floor flat was damaged by the blaze. The Brigade’s 999 control officers gave vital fire survival guidance to residents before firefighters arrived. A woman was rescued by fire crews from a third floor balcony. She was suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. A further three women left the affected flat before the Brigade arrived.

Around 20 people self evacuated the block of flats while a number of other residents remained in their unaffected flats.

The Brigade was called at 0319 and the fire was under control by 0428. Fire crews from Acton and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

