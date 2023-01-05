Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire on Leverson Street in Streatham.

Part of the ground floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the ground floor who was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 0451 and the fire was under control by 0512. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Tooting and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault in an oil filled radiator.