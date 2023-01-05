Firefighters have issued an e-bike safety warning to all those who received them as a Christmas present after a flat fire on Plaistow Road in Stratford.

Part of the split level maisonette on the second and third floors was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery pack for an e-bike that had been on charge.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This first e-bike battery fire of 2023 is a timely reminder to anyone who has received the poplar device over Christmas. The battery pack had been bought online and was on charge at the time of the fire. Two occupants left the property before fire crews arrived.

“We know that lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used, so it’s important to always use the correct charger for the product and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

“Batteries can also pose a risk if they have been damaged, so try to ensure they are not getting knocked around while in use or while being carried as spares as this can increase the chance of damage to cells. You should also not expose them to extremes of temperature.

“You should always make sure you unplug your charger once it’s finished charging. Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.

The Brigade was called at 0258 and the fire was under control by 0422. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Stratford and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.