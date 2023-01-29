A father and son have been jailed for a combined total of 48 years after they were convicted of robbing and murdering a man in Greenwich.

Ernesto Elliott, 45 (08.04.77) of Parquier Road, E17, and Nico Elliott, 23 (02.07.99) of Walthamstow, were found guilty by a jury after a trial at the Old Bailey.

On Friday, 27 January, Ernesto Elliott was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years and a concurrent sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment for robbery, minus time spent on remand.

Nico Elliott was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years and a concurrent sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment for robbery, minus time spent on remand.

The court heard the father and son were involved in the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago, who chased them to Barge Walk, SE10, on 2 June last year, after they robbed drugs and cash from him.

As the incident took place in the middle of the day, there were a number of witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, PC Luke Dowling, who called 999.

PC Dowling was commended by the judge for his work in maintaining the forensic exhibits safe at the scene and his efforts in giving first aid to Nathaniel.

Nathaniel died in hospital on 8 June as the result of a fatal stab injury to his heart. Ernesto and Nico Elliott were arrested later the same day on suspicion of murder.

Detectives placed them at the scene of the robbery through analysis of CCTV and mobile phones and witness statements.

Nico made no comment in interview but Ernesto claimed he had attacked Nathaniel in self-defence.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, the lead investigator, said: “After robbing Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago of drugs and cash, Ernesto and Nico were prepared to use any form of violence necessary to protect their stolen property.

“This case is another example of how the illegal drug trade fuels violent crime. Not only has this incident resulted in the death of one man and life imprisonment sentences for two others, it has also caused significant trauma to innocent members of the public who witnessed it.”

Justin Elliott, 19 (06.09.03), was found not guilty of murder but guilty of robbery. He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a Young Offender Institution, he must serve at least half his sentence before being released on licence.

Nicholas Elliott 26 (21.07.96) of no fixed address, was found not guilty of murder and robbery.