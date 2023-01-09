Posted on

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

  • Preston vs Tottenham
  • Southampton vs Blackpool
  • Wrexham vs Sheffield United
  • Ipswich vs Burnley
  • Manchester United vs Reading
  • Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby
  • Derby vs West Ham
  • Stoke vs Stevenage
  • Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham
  • Walsall vs Leicester
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
  • Manchester City vs Oxford United or Arsenal
  • Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
  • Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
  • Fulham vs Sunderland
  • Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

