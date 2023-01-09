FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
- Preston vs Tottenham
- Southampton vs Blackpool
- Wrexham vs Sheffield United
- Ipswich vs Burnley
- Manchester United vs Reading
- Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby
- Derby vs West Ham
- Stoke vs Stevenage
- Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham
- Walsall vs Leicester
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
- Manchester City vs Oxford United or Arsenal
- Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
- Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
- Fulham vs Sunderland
- Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds