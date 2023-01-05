The enthronement ceremony for the new Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios will take place next Sunday, January 8th at 4:00 p.m. local time.

An announcement by Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus says that the ceremony will take place in the new Cathedral of the Apostle Barnabas, in Nicosia.

The pilgrims, according to the announcement, can park at the parking lots of ‘’Kolokasis’’ and ‘’Promahona-Karafa’’ which are provided for free by Nicosia Town Hall.

Arrangements have been made by the police for the official guests, the announcement reads.

Georgios, former Bishop of Paphos was elected as the new Archbishop by the Holy Synod on Christmas Eve. He received 11 votes, followed by Limassol bishop Athanasios with 4 votes while one bishop did not vote.