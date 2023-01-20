Southgate ward Councillors Stephanos Ioannou, Elisa Morreale and Chris Joannides and senior Enfield Council officers visited the New Avenue housing project recently.

The new development by Countryside homes will consist of 408 homes including 140 affordable units, a community hall, nursery school facility and an “eco garden”.

Councillor Chris Joannides said :”I was delighted to visit this exciting development in Southgate as one of the local ward Councillors. Southgate is special place to live and like everywhere else there is a demand for affordable homes. I look forward in seeing the project completed soon”.