An affordable studio space for young business owners is coming! Aged 18-30 & want to start or grow a business?

#AngelYard offers realistically priced space plus onsite business support & training and mentoring.

Opening in April 2023

Angel Yard is a new enterprise centre opening in the heart of Enfield.

The site previously consisted of derelict garages which have been converted into 35 individual business units and communal areas, creating a local hub for enterprise in Edmonton.

The affordable workspaces will be available to young people aged 18-30 who want to start or grow a business.

For enquiries about Angel Yard please contact Cliff: [email protected]