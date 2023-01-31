An affordable studio space for young business owners is coming! Aged 18-30 & want to start or grow a business?
#AngelYard offers realistically priced space plus onsite business support & training and mentoring.
Opening in April 2023
Angel Yard is a new enterprise centre opening in the heart of Enfield.
The site previously consisted of derelict garages which have been converted into 35 individual business units and communal areas, creating a local hub for enterprise in Edmonton.
The affordable workspaces will be available to young people aged 18-30 who want to start or grow a business.
For enquiries about Angel Yard please contact Cliff: [email protected]