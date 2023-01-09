Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has called on the new Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios to “protect the faith.”

In a message delivered at Archbishop Georgios’ enthronement ceremony, in Nicosia, by Archbishop Nikita of Thyatira and Great Britain, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew “welcomed” the enthronement of the new Primate of the Cyprus Orthodox Church.

Addressing the new Archbishop of Cyprus as “beloved and most precious brother and colleague,” the Ecumenical Patriarch noted in his message that he received “with deep emotion and righteous joy” the elevation of the new Archbishop of Cyprus. In his message, the Ecumenical Patriarch refers “with deep emotion” to the former Archbishop Chrysostomos, stressing that he “fell to earth to bear much fruit in the Kingdom of God”.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addressing the new Archbishop, adds that “you are called to become a bearer of this Tradition, demonstrably, not only with words, but also with deeds and actions, as a healer of the ecclesiologically correct opinion of the Orthodox Church, to give yourselves to the Church, in the common struggle for the protection of the faith in the present time, as it is shaken, not so much because of different doctrinal beliefs, but because of the ‘new doctrine’ of the nation and the new ecclesiology of the heresy of ethnophilism.”

“Our struggle is persistent and serious, as those who have secular interests from such an alteration project our movements as allegedly unorthodox and deceive the faithful Christians in a completely defamatory and unfair manner,” he said.