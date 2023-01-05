Independent candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis submitted his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic with a message of hope and prospects for the reunification of Cyprus and an economy that produces prosperity for the society and not profits for the few.

After thanking those who supported his candidacy with their signatures and the “thousands of people out there who expect progressive change in the country”, Mavroyiannis said that what is needed is “leadership that serves the country and not its own interests, with honesty and integrity, with transparency and accountability, and punishment of those guilty of the dozens of scandals that have disgraced Cyprus.”

Furthermore, the presidential candidate said he is demanding jobs with rights, business in a healthy environment, life with dignity, breakthroughs and reforms for the country. “For us this means progressive change. We have the vision, we have the plan, we have the people to make the demands and aspirations of society a reality,” he said.

Asked to comment on the President Anastasiades’ statement that he feels justified that three of his colleagues are candidates, Mavroyiannis said he has every right to feel justified. “I served for nine years as the President’s advisor on the Cyprus problem and together we made a great effort to bring the Cyprus problem to Crans-Montana. There is nothing wrong with that.”

Regarding the lifting of guarantees and the withdrawal of foreign troops, Mavroyiannis said that the Secretary General recommended in the six points the immediate lifting of guarantees and a logic of complete withdrawal of Turkish troops. “I personally was and am absolutely happy with the SG’s approach,” he noted.

We will bring progressive change with Andreas Mavroyiannis at the helm of the Republic, said AKEL Secretary General Stefanos Stefanou, after Andreas Mavroyiannis’ candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic was presented at the Filoxenia Conference Centre.

Stefanou also noted that the candidacy of Andreas Mavroyiannis is one that enjoys a widespread support. It is a demand, he added, of the vast majority of Cypriot society to change things in the country and they will change.

He added that with Andreas Mavroyiannis at the helm of the Republic of Cyprus, “we will end the downhill slide that Cyprus has been on for the last ten years, we will end the continuous slide towards partition, we will put an end to corruption that has taken off during the days of this government, we will end the degradation of institutions, we will embrace all those who need state care and who unfortunately have been marginalized during these ten years.”