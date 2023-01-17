The number of Cyprus residents who returned to Cyprus from a trip abroad in December 2022 more than doubled compared to December of the previous year, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Tuesday show.

According to the data, a total number of 139,981 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in December 2022, compared to 61,010 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 129.4%.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in December 2022 were Greece with 33.4% and the United Kingdom with 16.7%.