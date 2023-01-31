Cyprus’ Government Printing Office on Tuesday started the delivery of the ballot papers for Sunday’s Presidential Elections.

First, the ballot papers for the polling stations abroad were delivered while deliveries for each district follow. The ballot papers are picked up from the Government Printing Office and transferred to their destination under police escort.

Director of the Government Printing Office, Petros Xenophontos, said that, on the instructions of the Chief Returning Officer, the delivery of the ballot papers has started in the morning, while the procedure is expected to be completed by around 1 pm.

He said that a total of 11,425 ballots were delivered for the polling stations abroad, 35,125 ballot papers were printed for the Famagusta district, 102,550 for Larnaca, 231,475 for Nicosia, 166,775 for Limassol and 56,175 for Paphos.

In total 14 candidates are running in Sunday’s Presidential Elections.