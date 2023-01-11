There was some shock results this week starting with AEK Larnaca drawing with off form Anorthosis 0-0 in the local Larnaca derby.AEK were disappointed with the result although they went top they expected Apoel to leapfrog ahead of them the next day when they played AEL.But AEL were not an easy game and defeated Apoel 1-0 with their goal coming from Andreas Makris.

Pafos drew with Apollon 2-2, Omonia beat Doxa 2-0 with their goals coming from Filipe and Barker. Nea Salamina beat Paralimni 2-0.

Aris drew 0-0 with Akritas as did Olympiakos against Karmiotissa end goalless. Its building up to a great finale in Cyprus.

Results

Pafos 2 Apollon 2, Omonia 2 Doxa 0, Nea Salamina 2 Paralimni 0, Anorthosis 0 AEK Larnaca 0. Aris 0 Akritas 0, Olympiakos 0

Karmiotissa 0.

Standings

AEK 41, Apoel 40, Pafos 38, Aris 34, Omonia 31,Apollon 29, AEL 25, Nea Salamia 25, Karmiotissa 20,Anorthosis 19, Paralimni 14, Doxa 12, Akritas 11, Olympiakos 10,