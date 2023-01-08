Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on board a Northern Line Underground train are today releasing this image in connection, following further enquiries into the incident.

On 11 July at around 8.35pm, the victim was travelling on a southbound Northern Line Underground train when a man began staring at her.

As he left the train at Stockwell, he sexually assaulted her.

The man is believed to have travelled to Brixton.

Officers have now obtained a CCTV image of a man they think may be able to help with their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 673 of 11/07/2022. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.