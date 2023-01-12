Following the sad death of Councillor Melvin Cohen, a by-election will be held for one Councillor in the Golders Green Ward on Thursday 16 February 2023. Polling StationsExternal link in Golders Green will be open from 7am-10pm.

People on the electoral register for the Golders Green ward can vote (except British citizens living overseas). For anyone wishing to vote who has not yet registered they can do so online at Register to vote – gov.ukExternal link. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday 31 January 2023.

Voting by post is also a convenient and secure way of voting, especially for those unable to go to their polling station. Anyone can apply to vote by postExternal link and the deadline to apply is Wednesday 1 February by 5pm.

For more information about the Golders Green by-election visit – By-election for Golders Green WardExternal link, or contact Electoral Services by email at [email protected]External link or by phone on 020 8359 5577.