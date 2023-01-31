The Sunset Studios Waltham Cross project is expected to create over 4,800 jobs and there are some vacancies open already!
Current available jobs include:
– Senior Construction Manager
– Construction Manager
– Assistant Construction Manager
– Compliance Assistant
– Document Controller
– Health and Safety Lead
– Office Manager
– Project Manager
– Receptionist
– Site Engineer
Visit the ISG website here and search “Waltham Cross” to see the latest vacancies: https://careers.isgltd.com/jobs/
