BarNET ZERO, the new borough-wide campaign to help Barnet become one of London’s most sustainable boroughs is launching on 16 Jan. The campaign has been designed to bring residents, communities, and businesses on the borough’s journey to Net Zero, through advice, information and support.

The initial five-week campaign will look at each of these areas, showcasing some of the work already taking place across the borough, and how individuals can take small (or large) steps to become more sustainable.

Launching at the same time is the council’s new Sustainability Newsletter which will provide regular updates on progress on the journey as a borough, as well as the opportunity for individuals to make pledges on their own personal journey to Net Zero.

In May 2022, the council declared a Climate and Biodiversity Emergency and set the target of becoming a Net Zero council by 2030 and Net Zero borough no later than 2042, pledging to go further and faster than before.

A Barnet Council spokesperson said:

“We all need to work together to become one of London’s most sustainable boroughs, and we can only do that if we all play our individual part within it. Everyone can do something, and every small step will take us on the journey to becoming Net Zero.

“The individual pledges we can all make are a great first step for those who may not have previously thought about this agenda.

“Some of small things we can do include reducing meat consumption, switching to more sustainable transport options like walking and taking the bus instead of getting in the car, getting involved in local volunteering opportunities in the community and supporting local businesses to adopt more eco-friendly practices.

“We also know that one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions in Barnet comes from domestic energy use in the home. So, another great option, for those who can, is to insulate homes, install solar panels and other energy saving technology like ground source heat pumps.

“We are committed to supporting residents, businesses and communities make sustainable choices wherever they can, and our dedicated BarNET ZERO website provides more information on other steps you can take”

In February 2023, Barnet will hold its first-ever Citizens Assembly in parallel with the launch of its Young’s People’s Assembly, tackling the question: Barnet has declared a climate emergency. What more can we do together to make Barnet more sustainable, now and in the future?

More information on the progress of these assemblies can be found here: Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change and Biodiversity 2023 | Engage Barnet External link

Working at pace in this ever-changing landscape, the Council has delivered many actions, some of the highlights so far include:

Installed 510 more electric vehicle charging points across the borough.

Joined the Mayor of London’s anti-idling campaign to improve the air we breathe.

Committed Brent Cross Town (£8bn development) to being a net-zero carbon town by 2030 at the latest, including an on-site energy centre and the largest air source heat pump installation in Europe. The planned 6,700 new homes will have low carbon heating and all energy supplied will come from 100% renewal sources.

Installed decarbonisation measures e.g., heat pumps and solar panels, to 17 buildings, including the council’s office in Colindale and five libraries. This will reduce carbon emissions by 287 tonnes per year.

We want to hear about the steps you take in becoming more sustainable – share them via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the #barnetzero – we will upload the best ones to our website!

To receive the latest sustainability news and events from Barnet Council, including grant funding opportunities and support you can subscribe to the BarNET ZERO newsletter: www.Engage.barnet.gov.uk/net-zero External link

Let’s work together in becoming one of London’s most sustainable boroughs #barnetzero