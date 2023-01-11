No one should go hungry this winter. Support your local food bank if you can.
Donate: Many food banks will have a ‘wish list’ of items they especially need. Most supermarkets have collection boxes or you can drop items directly to your local food bank.
Volunteer: Contact your local food bank to see if they need help to sort, package and distribute food to those who need it most.
Tell a friend: Help spread the word about the remarkable network of staff and volunteers who ensure our food banks can meet the needs of our communities.
Find your nearest food bank: www.barnet.gov.uk/helpwithfood