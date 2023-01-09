Barnet stole a point in the 88th minute through Nicke Kabamba against Gateshead.

Sam Beard denied Gateshead from taking an early lead with an excellent block in the 3rd minute of the game.

Barnet’s first chance came after 13th minutes when Gorman played a cross towards the back post. The ball found Pritchard who couldn’t get a strong enough touch on the ball to direct it towards goal.

There were few chances in the first half but Laurie Walker would keep The Bees level going into the break thanks to an excellent diving save.

HALF TIME: Barnet 0-0 Gateshead

The Bees were forced into a change before the second half with Sam Beard coming off for David Moyo.

The Bees were almost ahead within five minutes of the restart. Corner came in and Moyo with a low driven strike was denied by Montgomery at point blank range.

The Gateshead keeper was called into action again on the hour mark. Gorman’s free-kick looked destined for the top corner before Montgomery punched the ball away.

The away side took the lead after 67 minutes which resulted in Daniel Powell coming off for Marvin Armstrong.

Gorman’s free-kick then found Kabamba who’s header was tipped over the bar from close range.

Pritchard then had a golden opportunity to level the score on 75 minutes. The corner comes in and somehow at the back post he headed the ball narrowly wide.

Then with two minutes left of play Nicke Kabamba poked home the leveler under Montgomery.

The Bees had to settle with a point and will now travel to Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy on Saturday 14th Janaury.



Barnet XI: Walker, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman (Hall 78’), Kabamba, Powell (Armtrong 67’), Kanu, Pritchard, Wynter, Beard (Moyo 45’), Ryan De Havilland

Unused Subs: Callan, Diarra

Attendance: 1,417 (61 away)