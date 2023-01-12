Barnet Council is proud to have joined the London Festival of Architecture (LFA) that will celebrate the structures that represent the diverse communities that make up our borough.

The LFA will run throughout the month of June, delivering a rich cultural programme of installations, exhibitions, workshops, talks and special events that bring together architects and the public.

The call for events for LFA 2023 is now open. We invite individuals and organisations to submit event proposals that explore the theme of ‘In Common’ – which also include what the things residents might not have in common. Submissions for events are now open at: https://londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/External link

Cllr Sara Conway, Chair of Barnet Council’s Community Leadership and Libraries Committee, said: “Barnet is home to many communities with distinct identities but which also have so much in common, and this reflects in our public realm.

“We’re a borough rich in historic buildings that have been at the centre of life in Barnet for generations. Today, we see Barnet growing and evolving to meet challenges and needs that our communities have in common, from quality housing to sustainable living.

“Our architecture showcases how many cultures live alongside each other, sharing public spaces, amenities and buildings that together define the borough’s unique character.

“Co-designing with our residents is integral to our approach to place-shaping. To ensure that we curate a programme that truly reflects our communities, we’ll consult our residents and ask them to choose the buildings they think should be part of the festival.”

Key deadlines for LFA 2023:

10 February: submission deadline for early-bird event proposals (excluding LFA’s sponsors)

3 March: final deadline for submission

17 March: final deadline for submission for LFA supporters.

LFA and its partners will be delivering a series of installations and public realm interventions across the city. These will propose creative design solutions to several issues facing London today, including climate and energy crises and equal access to public space.