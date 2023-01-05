The borough’s first-ever assembly will begin next month, with invitations sent to a representative mix of 8,000 households across Barnet this week.

The aim of the Citizens’ Assembly is to work with Barnet residents to create ideas and make recommendations towards becoming a more sustainable and net zero carbon borough by 2042.

Barnet Council’s Environment & Climate Change Committee Chair, Cllr Alan Schneiderman, said:

“Since declaring a climate and biodiversity emergency we have made commitments to becoming a borough that cares for the environment, people and the places that make up the borough.

“The Citizens’ Assembly is the next step we’re taking to engage with residents about the future of ​the borough and our journey to becoming a net-zero borough by 2042. If you do receive an invitation please do sign-up, we are keen to hear from a broad range of residents from across the borough, and you do not need to have any knowledge of sustainability to take part.

“We know how much this means for everyone in Barnet and I can’t wait for the first meeting and to hear the range of opinions and ideas.”

The recommendations from the assemblies will be presented in summer 2023.

In parallel to the Citizens’ Assembly, the council will also be launching a Young People’s Assembly; aiming to recruit 20 young people aged between 11-17 years old from across the borough. Requests for expressions of interest will be going out via schools in January 2023.

Given the significant commitment, residents will be paid for their time. For more information on the Citizens’ Assembly and to follow progress as the assemblies take place, there is a webpage with full details: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/barnets-citizen-assemblyExternal link