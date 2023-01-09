Care Sector Recruitment Fair

If you are looking for work then why not join us come along to our COVID-safe job fair and meet local employers from care homes, supported living and home care providers, plus see what vacancies are available.

• Help with your CV and applications

• Advice on preparing for an interview

• Find out about and sign up for ESOL and accredited courses in care

• Find out about what it’s like to work in care

Get in touch with BOOST call: 020 8359 2442 or email: [email protected] and sign up here:

http://ow.ly/F48050M6ZUs