Barnet Council has installed special lighting and a new mural in Burnt Oak, as part of an exciting creative placemaking project which aims to support and celebrate the town centre’s identity.

The new mural is located opposite Burnt Oak underground station on Watling Avenue, and it was brought to life thanks to a joint effort by local young people at Unitas, Burnt Oak Partnership Board, Barnet Council and Transport for London.

A series of public art murals, designed together with the local community, will be installed throughout the town centre inspired by the culture, heritage, and diversity of the area. The murals are part of a wider programme of improvement works being undertaken by the council in partnership with local people.

Robin Moss, Unitas Chief Executive said: “We at Unitas Youth Zone were really excited when Barnet Council approached us to partner with them on the creative placemaking work for Burnt Oak. Elevating the voices and visions of young people should be a priority when designing public spaces. Our members were involved in the consultation and with the design of the logo and a number of other elements of the project. It makes us all so proud to see the banners up right in the heart of Burnt Oak, and we are excited to see the new lights and the mural taking shape too. It brings colour and community to the area.”

A council spokesperson said: “Barnet cares for people, our place and the planet, which is why we are working with the local community in Burnt Oak to identify and celebrate the town’s cultural diversity, build local pride, and encourage more people to visit the town centre.

“All this work supports our ambitions to make the town centre a more accessible, attractive and vibrant place, to boost the local economy and increase footfall.”