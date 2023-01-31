After two postponements due to the weather, Barnet were back in action as we hosted third placed, Chesterfield.

It was an end-to-end first half with the first big chance came to Barnet. Chesterfield’s goalkeeper, Covolan came rushing out of his box only to miss the ball. The ball fell to Ryan De Havilland, He managed to find his feet and release his strike but his shot just goes wide of goal.

The next opportunity came to Nicke Kabamba who turned the defender and had the chance to take a shot at goal. A deflection took the sting out of the ball as it rolled into the keeper’s hands.

Barnet were strong at the back as Chesterfield applied pressure. The ball was whipped across the face of goal face, but nobody is there to intercept. Another cross from Chesterfield but Ben Wynter jumped the highest to head it out for a goal kick.

Harry Pritchard should have opened the scoring but Covolan made an incredible quick reaction save to keep the score level. Walker was then called into action with a low diving save at close range to block the shot.

The deadlock was finally broken when a Bees corner found Kabamba, who is there to tap it in from close range. In order to keep Barnet ahead, Walker is called into action. When a low-driven cross came into the box, Walker cleared it out with his feet for a throw-in.

HALF TIME: Barnet 1-0 Chesterfield

The visitors started the second half the brightest. Chesterfield thought they had equalized after the ball was lobbed over Walker’s head and destined for the back of the net only for Gorman to acrobatically clear the ball off the line. As a result of Chesterfield’s ability to move the ball quickly, they find a lot of room on the right side of the field. It wasn’t easy for Walker to catch Jeff King’s shot, as the ball was moving in the air.

The Bees second goal came through Nicke Kabamba after the ball was played into him inside the Chesterfield box. The striker had acres of space and then sent a venomous strike through Covolan and into the back of the net.

Kabamba then completed his hat-trick. He picks ups the ball from a throw-in and skips past two defenders and rifles the ball into the back of the net.

The Bees next game is away at Eastleigh on Tuesday (31st January) evening.

Starting XI: Walker, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman, Kabamba (89’ Moyo), Kanu (89’ Armstrong), Pritchard, Wynter, Revan (54’ Beard), Woods, De Havilland.

Attendance: 2,277 (Away: 640)