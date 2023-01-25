On Sunday, 22nd January 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain concelebrated the Divine Liturgy with His Grace Raphael, Bishop of Ilion, at the Holy Church of St. Andrew the First-called in Edinburgh. During his visit, the Archbishop presented the parish with a gift of £100,000 as part of a grant offered by the Styliades Foundation in support of the multifaced ministries of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain. Following the Liturgy, a fellowship luncheon was generously hosted by the parish in the community hall.

On the evening of the same day, nearly 80 Young Adults gathered for the Enlightened Evenings celebrating Scottish Culture. The evening began with traditional live music and continued through the night with a rich buffet and dancing. The successful and truly joyous evening was graciously organized by Mr. Chad Sutherland-Lockhart.

The Next Enlightened Evenings will be on February 18, 2023, in London at The Penridge Suite. For more information and tickets visit: https://EEApokriatiko.eventbrite.co.uk