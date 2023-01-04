Officers are asking for help to trace these men who are thought to have witnessed the attack

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Adrian Keise in Lambeth have released images of two men they wish to speak to.

Officers believe the two men in the images may have witnessed the incident but have not yet come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “If you are the people in these images, or if you know who they are, then I urge you to please get in touch with us.

“I’d like to stress that you are not in any trouble. We believe that you may have important information relating to the brutal murder of Adrian outside the Cubana Restaurant. Please, do the right thing and contact my team today – of if you’d prefer to stay anonymous then contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Police were called at 02:15hrs on 29 October 2022 to reports of a stabbing outside the Cubana Restaurant on Lower Marsh Street, SE1.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service. It was reported that a 32-year-old Adrian had been stabbed.

Adrian was found at about 02:30hrs near to a block of flats on Frazier Street, SE1. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Anyone who recognises the people in the photos, or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct22.

You can also share information, photos and videos directly with the investigation team here – Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your details and they do not trace your device.

+ Three men have been charged with Adrian’s murder and are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 24 January.

