Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is missing from Streatham.

Erherhe Iwheta, known as ‘Rae Rae’, left home in Streatham at around 16:45hrs on Wednesday, 25 January.

Officers have established that Rae Rae boarded a train to Herne Hill where she changed for a train to London Victoria station. She was last seen on CCTV at Victoria underground station walking towards the Northbound platform at 17:45hrs that evening.

Rae Rae was wearing a black coat, black leggings, black shoes and a purple hair wrap. She was carrying a dark rucksack and a white tote bag with black writing on.

Sergeant Holly Sturgeon Lewis from the Central South Command Unit said: “I want to hear from anyone who may have spoken to or seen Rae Rae, including anyone who recalls seeing her on the tube on Wednesday evening.

“Rae Rae’s family are desperate to hear she is safe and well so if you have any information about where she is, please get in contact immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 23MIS002779. For an immediate sighting of Rae Rae please call 999.