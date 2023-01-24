Detectives from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man.

The appeal follows two separate incidents where a man has exposed himself on a bus.

The first incident happened at about 16:30hrs on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

An 18-year-old woman had boarded a Route 263 bus on Holloway Road, N19 heading towards Barnet.

A man was already on the bus and during the journey he exposed himself and then carried out a sexual act on himself.

The woman approached the bus driver and the man was told to leave the bus.

The second incident happened at around 08:20hrs on Friday, 7 October 2022.

Two 16-year-old girls had boarded a Route 243 bus travelling towards Waterloo Station.

A short while after a stop near The Roundway, N17 a man boarded the bus and sat near the two girls.

This man then exposed himself and carried out a sexual act on himself.

The girls told the bus driver, who removed the man at the High Road, N15.

The suspect has been described as black, aged 25 to 30, and about 6ft tall.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1576/07Oct22

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

