Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl last seen in Barnet.

Shuyi Xu, a Chinese national, arrived unaccompanied to Heathrow Airport from China on Friday, 23 December. She’s thought to have stayed at addresses in Shoreditch and Whitechapel, east London.

On Thursday, 29 December, Shuyi was seen by staff at Heathrow Airport, who called police following concerns for her welfare, and she was taken into police protection.

She was then taken into the care of the local authority, but at around 14:30hrs on Wednesday, 4 January, she left an address she was staying at in Barnet and has not been seen since.

Police are working with partner agencies and the local authority to try to trace her. At this stage there is no information to suggest she has come to serious harm, though police are very concerned for her welfare.

Shuyi was last seen wearing a white jumper, black skirt and flat white shoes.

Detective Inspector Daniel Branch, North West Command Unit, said: “Shuyi speaks Mandarin Chinese and limited English. This is believed to have been her first visit to the UK and she has little experience of London.

“We’re working to build a picture of her movements and who she might have been associating with.

“I urge Shuyi, or anyone who has seen her, to make contact with us immediately.”

Anyone who has seen Shuyi, or has information as to her whereabouts, should call 101 ref 23MIS000414