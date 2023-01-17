Officers are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage as they continue to investigate a serious collision in Barnet.

Police were called at about 16:15hrs on Friday, 13 January to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Friern Barnet Lane, N11.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended. An 11-year-old girl was taken to a central hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until a date in mid-April pending further enquiries.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 ref 4744/13jan