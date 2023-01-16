Police are appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with two cars; both of which failed to stop.

Officers were called at 02:39hrs on Monday, 16 January, to Seven Sisters Road at the junction with Blackstock Road, N4.

The pedestrian, a man in his late 20s was, taken to hospital in a critical condition. His family have been informed.

There have been no arrests.

The cars concerned are believed to be an Audi and a Zip hire car.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating, and in particular, are asking anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD501/16JAN

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.