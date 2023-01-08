Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in Finchley which left a woman critically injured.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 11:21hrs on Friday, 6 January to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on East End Road, near the junction with Manor View, N3.

London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

A 35-year-old woman, who was with a baby girl, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital – she remains there in a critical condition. The baby was also taken to hospital as a precaution but did not suffer any injuries.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

There has been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9890.