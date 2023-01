Firefighters were called to a person trapped on Charing Cross Road in central London.

A man was trapped below street level underneath a hydraulic urinal. Firefighters worked with partner agencies and used a winch to free him. He was left in the care of London Ambulance Service and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 1305 and the incident was over by 1541. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Soho, Euston and Dowgate fire stations were at the scene.