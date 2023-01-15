A resident of the flat was alerted to the fire when they heard a loud bang followed by a smoke alarm.

The whole of a first floor flat was destroyed by fire. Two men self evacuated before the Brigade arrived. They were treated on scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service. One woman from a neighbouring flat was rescued by crews wearing breathing apparatus via an internal staircase. And firefighters also wearing breathing apparatus used fire escape hoods on a further two men and a woman who were also led to safety via an internal staircase.

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people. If more than 15 minutes protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them against being damaged and to charge them safely.”

Firefighters’ top three tips for using lithium-ion batteries safely

Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.Protect batteries against being damaged – that’s crushed, punctured or immersed in water.Do not over charge your product – once your item is fully charged, disconnect it and turn the charger off.

The Brigade was called at 0958 and the fire was under control by 1037. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Millwall, Soho, Holloway, Shoreditch and Islington fire stations were at the scene.