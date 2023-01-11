Alexander the Great: The Making of a Myth exhibition is currently on at The British Library until Sunday 19 February 2023.

When it comes to making myths, Alexander the Great’s story has it all. He built an empire that stretched across the world. Rode across the sky on a flying chariot. And descended to the bottom of the sea in a glass bell. Or did he?

Piece together an epic tale 2,000 years in the telling. From astrological clay tablets, ancient papyri, and medieval manuscripts, to Hollywood and Bollywood movies and cutting-edge videogames, this major exhibition crosses continents to explore the fantastical stories that turned legacy into legend.

Pharaoh, prophet, philosopher. European, Middle Eastern and Asian cultures have all moulded Alexander into the fictional hero they want him to be. And today artists and storytellers alike are still trying to reimagine the man and his myth. Who was he really? You’ll have to decide for yourself.

Tickets can be booked in advance by visiting https://www.bl.uk/events/alexander-the-great-the-making-of-a-myth

In addition to the exhibition, there are a number of workshops taking place:

Family Under 5’s Workshops: Adventures with Alexander

Fri 27 Jan 2023 – Workshop 1: 9.30am – 10.45am / Workshop 2: 10.45am – 12.00 noon

Storyteller and musician Luke Saydon will take us on a storytelling journey full of curious puppets, catchy songs, sensory props, wearable crafts and playful moves.

It’s your chance to explore our exhibition, share stories and have fun together.

https://www.bl.uk/events/under-5s-workshops-adventures-with-alex

There is no need to book in advance. Drop in places are limited to 25 people per workshop and allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Location: Entrance Hall, The British Library, 96 Euston Road, London NW1 2DB.

Family Day: Alexander the Great

Wednesday 15 Feb 2023, 11.00am – 4.00pm

Fill your Half Term with legendary journeys and mythical creatures.

Join us as we explore the fantastical stories surrounding Alexander the Great. Move, create, design, build and relax with our authors, artists, musicians, dancers and storytellers.

Join Jamila Gavin and Sally Pomme Clayton as they share their stories about Alexander. Create a heroic puppet and join our shadow puppet theatre. Build your own inventions from junk materials. Quiz our curators. Or design your own story game. Which adventure will you choose!

There are also special sensory storytelling adventures for under 5’s to make, dance and sing.

All storytelling will be supported by BSL.

The workshop is free but you will need to book a space. Suitable for 0 – 11 year olds.

For enquiries, please call 01937 546546 or email [email protected]