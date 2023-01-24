Going into the game in a rich vein of form, AEK started well and quickly took the lead from a smart turn and finish from Angel.

With Harvesters applying the pressure, the equaliser was inevitable and with AEK wasting some chances, both teams went in at half time 1-1 and on level pegging.

The second half was frantic with Harvesters adding aggression to their game. However, AEKs youngsters were not intimidated, matching their opponents physical approach, but continuing to play their football. This quickly paid off with AEK taking the lead from a cute close range Lucca finish with his first touch coming off the bench. With Harvesters rattled and lacking composure, they were losing their heads and focus, which only resulted in allowing AEK to further exert their dominance.

It was therefore only a matter of time before AEK extended the lead. With the dangerous Tristan causing havoc with his pace and direct running, he was fouled giving the referee little option but to award a penalty. Up stepped Tristan to bury the penalty with a low finish to make it 3-1 to AEK and dash Harvester’s hopes of a comeback.

Goals – Angel, Lucca, Tristan

MOM – Kai- a terrific forward performance, showing great technical ability and using the ball well.