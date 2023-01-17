AEK U14 v Enfield Rangers Challenge Cup

In the first North London derby of the day, AEK were faced with daunting cup match against a strong team in the top division. However straight from kick off, to the untrained eye, it seemed as though it was Enfield Rangers who were the underdogs.

AEK started brightly and took an early lead from centreback Zak who continuing his rich scoring form, provided a clever finish from an excellent Michael corner. With Rangers shellshocked, AEK doubled their lead with a fantastic long range free kick from skipper Lucca. Despite a good reaction from Enfield, AEK held firm to see out the first half.

AEK were expecting a second half Enfield fightback and as expected, they came out of the blocks with purpose. However, the AEK defence stood firm, blocking, clearing and eliminating danger with keeper Theo also making some great saves.

The midfield battle was key and Enfield could not control the AEK midfield danger man Jon, who was both thwarting and building attacks. Following on from a great one two between Lucca and Tristan, AEK scored their third from a great Tristan cross forcing the unfortunate Rangers defender to put into his own net.

With AEK in control, Rangers were despondent and their bad day was compounded when Kai linked with Nahimia who scored with a fine finish across the keeper to end the game 4-0, taking AEK into the next round of the Cup.

Goals – Zak, Lucca, OG, Nahimia.

MOM – Jon. An all-action display from the impressive box to box midfielder who dominated the centre of the pitch.