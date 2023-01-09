AEK U14s start 2023 with a wi

After almost a month since their last game, AEK U14s played Northwood in the QF of the Middlesex County Cup.

AEK started brightly and got off to a great start through a tidy header from Sami after a good corner from Savva. Gaining confidence, AEK doubled their lead with a well-taken penalty from Angel who rifled it into the top corner, giving the Northwood keeper no chance. Showing good spirit, Northwood clawed one back to end the half 2-1 to AEK.

With Northwood galvanised and gunning for the equaliser, marshalled by the excellent Henry, the AEK defence stood firm and against the run of play, AEK scored from another set piece with Jon finishing off another good corner from Savva.

AEK were enjoying themselves, playing some great one and two touch football and attacking from the wings. Despite some Northwood pressure, AEKs fourth was inevitable with Nahimia pouncing on a loose ball in the box to put the tie to bed and send AEK into the semi finals.

Goals – Sami, Angel, Jon, Nahimia

MOM – Henry, a very solid, disciplined defensive display