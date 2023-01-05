Despite playing behind closed doors, PAS grabbed a two-goal lead from the first half at “Zosimades,” goals coming from Daan Rienstra and Claudiu Balan. AEK halved its arrears through Sergio Araujo, but PAS held on for a precious victory.

Leader Panathinaikos has therefore reopened its distance at the top, this time to seven points, having beaten host Levadiakos 1-0 earlier on Tuesday.

The Athens giant returned to winning ways with a Benjamin Verbic strike that gifted the Greens their 13th win in 16 league games. The second half of the game at Livadia was delayed since police threw tear gas at one of the terraces, leading to fans storming the pitch.

PAOK is now three points behind AEK thanks to its Thessaloniki derby win over archrival Aris on Wednesday. Iceland defender Sverir Ingi Ingason broke the deadlock for PAOK.

Olympiakos is level on points with PAOK having defeated bottom team Ionikos 2-0 at Nikea. The Reds had Cedric Bakambu and Kostas Fortounis on target.

In other midweek games, OFI drew 0-0 with Volos, Asteras saw off Lamia 3-0 in Tripoli and Panetolkos defeated Atromitos 2-0.