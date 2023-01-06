Several years ago I was beguiled by a production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly at the Royal Albert Hall. There were several standout moments but the abiding memory remains the simultaneous collective entrance, from all sides of the circular auditorium, of ostentatiously dressed Japanese women, coming to greet smitten Cio-Cio-San (“Butterfly”). Beginning with a gentle hum the sound slowly built to a crescendo of beautiful singing and the whole audience seemed entranced by its ethereal simplicity. The Birmingham Royal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at the same venue is an absolute delight using the space in similar fashion to create a show that is as visually delicious as a box of sugar plums.

The Christmas story of young girl Clara receiving a present of a nutcracker doll from her godfather Drosselmeyer and then dreams that the doll becomes a Prince, flying her to a magical place full of incredible beings and surprises, is a charm fest. Sir Peter Wright’s choreography, adapted by David Bintley, previously director of the company, moves effortlessly from classical to contemporary with lots of wit and playfulness. As midnight strikes, the magical Christmas tree grows and grows, projected onto screens by the ingenious award-winning 59 Projections, shortly followed by giant colourful baubles (snowflakes gently fell onto my bald pate later on), that slowly descend from the famous dome watched by an audience full of agape and smiling faces. Soon enough Clara is swept away into a fantasy adventure, an enchanting winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the entrancing world of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

There are lovely touches throughout to delight young and old alike and there is also a touch of Pinocchio about it too as Drosselmeyer is transformed from magician into a more modern creator of dolls and other automatons. They are the ones that then become the the Act II divertissements dancing their way into the heart of a bewitched Clara. They are a burst of colourful excitement and joyful entertainment from an incongruously attired King Rat to beautifully blooming flowers and Chinese characters that appear like a box of dancing Mahjong characters. For a company who are all technically excellent Momoko Hirata is outstanding as the Sugar Plum Fairy, elegant movement, a genial personality and a picture of effortless grace.

At this time of year Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic is ubiquitous across the country but few, if any, are able to offer this kind of setting and the Birmingham Royal Ballet make full use of it creating a spectacle and atmosphere that made for a perfect end to my festive entertainment.

Meanwhile Athasha Lyonnais enjoys a concert take on another classic…

James Harrington delivers a surprisingly heartfelt and sincere performance as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol the Concert (St John’s Smith Square). Backed by a powerful orchestral score composed by the talented Bob Christianson and conducted by James Lelean, the bombastic performance exceeded my expectations

of a story I’d seen play out dozens of times over. While not overly inventive, the costume designs were easily recognisable

and served their purpose well, and combined with the cast’s clear singing expertise, vocal range and masterful delivery, harmonised to

create a delightfully festive experience throughout. A fun fusion of song and prose, Alisa Hauser’s iteration of the Dickensian classic, with a cast of over 50 and a 56 piece orchestra, is a perfect night out for the young ones, and still has a lot to offer for those with a few more Christmases under their belt.

Finally, one of my Christmas presents was a ticket to see Back to the Future, The Musical (previously reviewed). The name of the bloke sat next to me was Boris…a happy and healthy 2023 to you all.

Royal Albert Hall – www.royalalberthall.com

St John’s Smith Square – www.sjss.org.uk