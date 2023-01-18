The total number of registered voters who are eligible to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections is 561,033, Chief Returning Officer said on Wednesday.

An official press release said this number includes 730 Turkish Cypriot voters and 240 enclaved voters.

The total number of polling stations is 1,148.

According to the press release, the distribution of polling stations and voters by electoral district is as follows:

In Nicosia, 415 polling stations will operate with 215,779 registered voters, in Limassol 323 with 154,778 voters, in Larnaca 185 stations with 95,517 voters and in Pafos 133 stations with 51,990 voters. In Famagusta there will be 57 polling stations with 32,623 registered voters. At the same time, 35 polling stations will operate abroad for 10,346 registered voters.