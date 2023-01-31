Next year we will be hosting our second annual Youth Awards Ceremony, which recognises the achievements of young people within the borough.

Award winners from 2022

Do you know a young person who has given up their time to look after a loved one, has shown great courage and been a role model to others, has demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit or has been outstanding in sport, music or art? Why not nominate them for a Youth Award!

The Youth Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the diverse achievements of the young people in our borough. The awards are open to young people aged 11-19 who live, work or are educated in the borough and have been outstanding in a particular discipline or gone above and beyond to help others.

Nomination Categories

This year we have 8 different categories:

Young Artist This award showcases the creative potential of a young person that has excelled in the arts; including Creative (i.e. drawing or writing), Expressive (i.e. dancing or theatre) or Applied (i.e. product design or textiles).

Young Musician This award showcases the potential of a young person that has excelled in music, either at home, in school or within the community

Young Entrepreneur

This is an award for a young person or group that have invented or created a product or been involved in a successful enterprise or business start-up.

Young Sportsperson

The ‘Young sportsperson’ award rewards a young person who has demonstrated excellence in sport and rewards the successes that individual has achieved over the last year.

Young Volunteer This award recognizes the volunteering efforts of a young person in Welwyn Hatfield. This is awarded to a young person who has demonstrated responsibility and accountability and taken pride in their volunteering to make a real difference to people and the community.

Inspirational young person

This award is for a young person who has overcome challenges or has shown great courage, becoming an inspirational role model to other young people within their community.

Environmentalist of the Year This award recognises young people or groups for their significant contributions to the environment, conservation, and the sustainability of their community.

Young Carer This is an award recognising a young person who helps look after a relative who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or a drug and alcohol problem. This individual has managed to juggle practical and/or emotional care responsibilities for someone in their family as well as school, work, or training.

How to nominate

To nominate a young person for an award, simply fill out the nomination form and email it to [email protected] by Monday 6 February.

Friends, family, neighbours, schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations can all nominate.

Award ceremony

All nominees will be invited to attend the prestigious awards ceremony where they will receive thier certificate and enjoy live music performances from talented, young musicians. They’ll also have the opportunity to meet the Mayor, Councillor Barbara Fitzsimon, and network with other like-minded young people from the borough.

Winners of each award will receive a shiny trophy and a prize cheque of £100!