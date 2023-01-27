Andreas Kyriakides

16.08.1932 – 16.01.2023

From Deftera, Nicosia

﻿﻿A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Andreas passed away on 16th January 2023.

He was a dearly loved husband to Karin, a proud papa to Stella, Alexia, Antonis, caring father-in-law to Colin, Gi, Victoria and proud papou to Luca, Amaryillis, Amelia and Augustin.

Please join us to honour the life of Andreas Kyriakides.

His funeral will take place on Thursday 2nd February 2023 at 10:30 am in St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL and then at 12:00 noon in New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ. We ask that instead of floral tributes, donations could be made to Stroke Association Charity directly on-line.

