† 2 YEAR MEMORIAL

Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou 07.08.1953 – 12.01.2021

A stunning smile, so pure and sweet Spreading it to all you meet

Your love instilled within our lives Giving us the utmost strength to strive

Your beauty and presence that lit up a room You were a stunning flower, constantly in bloom

Forever giving, a penny never spared

Your generosity showed you always, always cared

You’re our wife, mum, yiayia, sister and aunt Imagining a world without you – well, still we can’t

You’ll forever be alive, so we’ll never have to part God haves you in his keeping, forever in our heart

The 2 year memorial service of our beloved wife, mother and yiayia Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou will take place on

Sunday 8 January 2023, at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, at 13:00 and we invite anyone who honours her memory to attend.

Τελούμε την Κυριακή 8 Ιανουαρίου 2023, το δεύτερο ετήσιο μνημόσυνο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς Σωτήρας (Σίντυ) Κωνσταντίνου στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ, στις 13:00 και καλούμε όλους όσοι τιμούν την μνήμη της όπως παραβρεθούν.