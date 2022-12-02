Wonderful news for Enfield, our Cultural Services colleagues and project partners following the New London Architecture Meanwhile Award 2022 to our very own Culture Palace.

The project converted a vacant unit in Enfield Town’s shopping centre into a cultural hub, hosting museum exhibitions, cinema screenings, poetry slams, writing workshops, children’s art sessions and much, much more. It hosted 70,000 visitors in a year!

The fully-flexible and adaptable space was created as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a place for culture, evening events and to attract people back to the town centre. The Culture Palace has also been nominated for the 2023 Civic Trust Awards as a regional finalist.

Many congratulations to everyone involved. #Enfield #EnjoyEnfield #heritage #community Dugdale Arts Centre