Detectives investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Tottenham have made an arrest.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 28 December on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence – he remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing, including to identify and trace all those involved.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 06:28hrs on Tuesday, 27 December by the London Ambulance Service to reports that someone had been shot at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road, N15.

Officers attended with paramedics but nobody with injuries was found. They checked nearby hospitals and at around 06:50hrs were able to confirm that a 24-year-old woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of the emergency services.

She remains in hospital undergoing treatment – her condition is not life threatening.

Initial enquiries suggest the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 06:30hrs.

Despite the time of the incident, there were a significant number of people around as a party was taking place nearby.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time.

Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 giving the reference 1148/27DEC.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.