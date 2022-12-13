Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a canister was thrown from a bridge over the A1(M), between junction 10 and 9, striking a lorry and the driver near Baldock yesterday (Saturday 10 December).

At around 7.30pm, two people were seen on the footbridge, which leads to Coachman’s Lane, Baldock.

A gas canister, measuring around 30cm long, was then thrown from the bridge at a lorry traveling southbound. It smashed through the windscreen hitting the driver in the face.

Fortunately, the driver, a man, was not seriously injured and he managed to safely bring his vehicle to a stop before police were contacted.

Detective Sergeant Michael Ball, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “This was an incredibly reckless act which could have resulted in serious injury or even worse to innocent motorists.

“Throwing any items from a height onto a moving carriageway is extremely dangerous.

“I’m appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or who was driving near the bridge at the time and may have captured dash cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to email me directly via [email protected]”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/100268/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.