WE’RE HIRING

PARIKIAKI IS LOOKING FOR TALENTED INDIVIDUALS TO JOIN OUR EVER-EVOLVING TEAM!

Entrants must be enthusiastic, and either be skilled across multidisciplinary systems or possess the eagerness to learn and develop new skills across different platforms.

We are looking for individuals to be content creators and work as part of a team, contributing to our development as an organisation. Ideal applicants should be bi-lingual and be able to read and write in both English and Greek.

Full or part time

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, then do not hesitate to email

[email protected]

We look forward to hearing from you!