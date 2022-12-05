Rachel Georgiou, who has family in Enfield, has graduated with a Masters Degree (MPhil) in Polar Science at the Scott Polar Research Institute, Cambridge University.

Rachel had previously achieved a first class BSc in Marine Biology, from Bangor University, which she completed during lockdown.

Between taking her degrees, Rachel sailed on The Tallship Pelican as a lead scientist with Seas Your Future, circumnavigating the UK whilst gathering data on the condition of the seas and, in particular, plastics pollution.

Her parents George and Janet, and sisters Nicki and Kathy, together with the rest of the family, congratulate her on her graduation and celebrate her achievement with pride. Her grandparents, Pavlos and the late Elli Georgiou, moved to London from the Limassol area in 1954.

Rachel would now like a career that helps enable better ecological stewardship of the planet.