A Week of Action is currently underway in Wood Green where crime, antisocial behaviour and illegal waste dumping are among the key issues to be addressed by Haringey Council.

The Week of Action will take place from 5 – 11 December and will focus in and around the Wood Green shopping centre.

Activities will include joint patrols by the police and the council’s antisocial behaviour and waste enforcement teams, youth engagement sessions from Haringey Community Gold, community engagement work from addiction support group BUBIC, and inspection and compliance checks by the council’s Private Sector Housing Team.

There will be a hub based outside Wood Green library each weekday from 11am – 4pm for residents to discuss any issues or concerns they have with Council staff.

This is the second Week of Action, following the success of the launch in Bruce Grove which took place at the end of September and beginning of October.

Haringey Council plans to coordinate one Week of Action per month, each one targeting a different area of the borough.

Cllr Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Jobs and Community Cohesion, said:

“We want the residents of Haringey to get the best possible service the Council can provide.

“Undertaking the second Week of Action shows that we are committed to ensuring we go out to better understand the residents we serve.

“I look forward to meeting as many local people as possible over the week and encourage them to engage with Council staff about the services we deliver.”